Climate change summit, strikes spurred by world’s youth

The centerpiece is the U.N. climate summit, called by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.N. chief said he will be pressuring countries to promise to reduce carbon pollution even more than they did in the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement. These next steps weren't due until 2020, but Guterres wants them earlier and he wants them to be harsher. Essentially, he's hoping that by midcentury the world will be adding no more heat-trapping gases to Earth's atmosphere.