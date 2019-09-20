Athens councilman to remain longer in ICU

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Councilman Frank Travis will remain in the intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for another week or so.
Police say Travis’ 33-year-old son, Sean Travis, hit him and his wife with a car last week.
Travis’ wife, Sharon Travis, is going to a rehab facility in Athens.
City officials say Frank Travis is improving and thank the community for their thoughts and prayers.
Meantime, Sean Travis remains in the Limestone County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.