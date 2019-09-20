Athens councilman to remain longer in ICU

Athens councilman to remain longer in ICU
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 20, 2019 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 4:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Councilman Frank Travis will remain in the intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for another week or so.

That’s according to our news partners at the News Courier.

Police say Travis’ 33-year-old son, Sean Travis, hit him and his wife with a car last week.

[ Athens city councilman, wife in ICU after son allegedly hits them with car ]

Travis’ wife, Sharon Travis, is going to a rehab facility in Athens.

[ Athens councilman, wife in stable condition after being hit by car ]

City officials say Frank Travis is improving and thank the community for their thoughts and prayers.

Meantime, Sean Travis remains in the Limestone County Jail.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.