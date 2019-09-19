Wow! coming to Trash Pandas stadium for inaugural 2020 season

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, have agreed to a long-term service and marketing partnership.
With the agreement, WOW! will be the exclusive provider of voice, data, and Internet services in the Trash Pandas’ new stadium opening in 2020. WOW! will provide 5-Gigabit Internet speeds to support stadium-wide WiFi, voice services to the administrative offices and internet for internal use.
“We are excited to be partnering with WOW! and to add this high-speed Internet experience for our fans,” said Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson. “This will make our fans’ in-game online experience second-to-none in Minor League Baseball. The technology provided by WOW! will also help the Trash Pandas provide an unprecedented customer experience through food and beverage ordering, retail and ticketing support.”
WOW! will serve as the exclusive telecommunications marketing partner for the Trash Pandas to support and sponsor educational and military programs offered by the Trash Pandas throughout multiple seasons.
“North Alabama residents will soon be introduced to a new, state-of-the-art stadium equipped with WOW!’s fastest Internet speeds,” said Lana Frank, vice president, marketing at WOW!. “WOW! is proud to be an inaugural sponsor of the newest MiLB franchise, the Rocket City Trash Pandas.”
WOW! is also the exclusive internet, cable and phone provider for Town Madison, the new modern urban community that is home to the Trash Panda’s stadium.
The Trash Pandas will open their inaugural season next year with their home debut set for April 15.
