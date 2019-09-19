Service outage preventing landline access in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tell us Windstream (formerly EarthLink) has experienced an outage across North Alabama since 2:45 on Thursday morning.
That outage is preventing the public from contacting the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office via landline as well as many other county and city offices.
911 is not affected and citizens should call 911 for any emergency. For non-emergencies, they have set up a temporary number to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-321-2367.
It is unclear at this time when the landline service will be restored to the area.
