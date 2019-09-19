Rats! Multiple reports of rodents from the Marshall County Kitchen Cops

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall and Jackson County Health Departments submitted their reports from August and the first half of September this week, and one word kept jumping out at us: Rats.
No less than 5 establishments had rodent activity noted over the past 5 weeks of inspections.
Raynee Dae’s Cafe in Scottsboro made our low performer’s list with a 76 a few weeks ago due to having unapproved meat in the fridge. In this go-around, the score hasn’t changed, but the infractions have. There were week old baked beans, missing date marks on food, a broken food thermometer and rat droppings found in the restroom.
Fire by the Lake in Guntersville gets a 73 due to what’s being called “mouse activity” in the stock room. There were also foods with missing or incorrect date marks.
The Scant City Food Mart in Arab is hit with a 76 because of foods at the wrong temperature, two week old eggs in the kitchen and rat droppings in a drawer.
Inspectors found more rats at the Backwoods Grocery in Scottboro. They also noted foods at the wrong temperature and chemicals being stored over bread. That store gets an 80.
The last rodent report was found at the Doctor BBQ in Grant. The Kitchen Cops also docked points for food at the wrong temperature an ground beef that didn’t have a date on it. Doctor BBQ gets an 82.
Editor’s note- We will publish our weekly Kitchen Cops reports from other north Alabama Counties on Friday, September 20th.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.