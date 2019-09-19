Pour It Pink event to benefit Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

“It’s going to be a really fun night. We’re there to celebrate survivors, which is what it’s all about" says Lawson. "Ribbon Run is just known to be a community-oriented event, and it’s so special and so dear to so many people’s hearts here in Huntsville because someone’s affected by breast cancer in some way. So, we’re just so grateful for the support that we have throughout the entire Huntsville community, and I hope to see you all there!”