Pour It Pink event to benefit Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While the annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run isn’t for another few weeks, the fun is getting started tonight! Starting at 5:30 p.m. at Stovehouse is the first-ever Pour It Pink event, a benefit night to help kickoff the upcoming 5K.
Attendees will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise featuring special artwork designed for the event.
“One thing to know about the artwork for this year – it’s nothing like we’ve ever had in the past 15 years of the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run," says Ashley Lawson, the race’s special events coordinator. “It’s bright, it’s bold, it’s strong, it screams survivor... and I think when people see it when it’s revealed, they’re going to be really excited and really shocked.”
The event will also include a special “Drink Pink” menu.
“We’re doing some really fun, unique drinks," says Stephanie Kennedy-Mell, owner of Church Street Family Businesses. “There’s a ‘Liz Hurley Lemonade.'”
The venue will have a fun look as well.
“We’re just going to make a night of it,” says Steven Jackson, Stovehouse’s director of marketing and activities. “We’re going to turn the tanks pink, we’re going to turn some lights pink, and we’re going to spin records and really get behind helping a cause that provides so many good things for breast cancer detection and technologies here in town.”
Proceeds from the event will go toward the race, which will fund a 3D tomo machine, making both of Huntsville’s breast centers fully 3D.
“It’s going to be a really fun night. We’re there to celebrate survivors, which is what it’s all about" says Lawson. "Ribbon Run is just known to be a community-oriented event, and it’s so special and so dear to so many people’s hearts here in Huntsville because someone’s affected by breast cancer in some way. So, we’re just so grateful for the support that we have throughout the entire Huntsville community, and I hope to see you all there!”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.