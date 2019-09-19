Police searching for suspects breaking car windows in SW Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is currently investigating numerous incidences of unidentified suspects breaking the windows of unattended vehicles.
The majority of cases have been reported in the southwest areas of town, near the Cedar Lake/Spring Avenue area (i.e., Westwood Drive SW, Sumac Road SW, and Dover Glen Apartments, etc.). Police say these incidents have occurred between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Victims have reported an older model four-door sedan, potentially a brown or gray Toyota, as a suspicious vehicle, which may be involved in the incidents.
It is believed the suspects are using BB or pellet guns to break the windows.
Any information with regards to the suspects or their whereabouts may be sent to Criminal Investigation Division Sgt. Justin Lyon at 256-341-4635 or jlyon@decatur-al.gov.
