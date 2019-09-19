Oakwood University forms task force to address sexual misconduct allegations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Oakwood University say sexual misconduct is alive and well. And they’re saying the university isn’t doing enough about it.
But university officials say they’re doing their part to address the hashtag #oumetoo.
The hashtag gained traction on Twitter as students shared their experiences of sexual misconduct on campus.
Then, the university issued a statement saying students need to come forward and report any issues to its title 9 office.
The university has now formed a MeToo task force after holding listening sessions with students. Suggestions included better protocols for reporting sexual misconduct, counseling services, safe transportation and even classes on dating and self-defense.
