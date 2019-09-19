New parade route for Athens homecoming

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - In Athens, there will be a new homecoming parade route.
According to our partners at the Times Daily the Parade will start at Pryor Street and Golden Eagle Drive.
The parade will end near Hometown Grocery and Athens-Limestone Public Library.
Athens City Schools students will be dismissed at the following times Friday for the parade.
• Athens High, 2 p.m.
• All elementary schools, 2:15 p.m.
• Athens Intermediate, 2:25 p.m.
• Athens Middle, 2:30 p.m.
• Athens Renaissance, 2:30 p.m.
Read more at The News Courier.
