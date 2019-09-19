Muscle Shoals businessman donates pet rescue kits to fire department

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - A life saving donation from a business man was given to the Muscle Shoals Fire Department.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, Darrell Thrasher, owner of Dalton Pharmacy donated three pet resuscitation kits to the department.
Each of Muscle Shoals fire stations will have pet resuscitation kits.
The cost of each kit is about $100 and will give the department a better chance to save your pet, following a fire.
