LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Many farmers in the Tennessee Valley are hoping for some good rainfall soon to avoid potentially devastating results for their crops.
Some crops like cotton will be harvested within the next few weeks, but the lack of rainfall and the extreme heat is starting to affect farmers across the valley.
These past few days have been a struggle for farmers to pick the crops before the heat dries them up; which is directly impacting those who harvest and sell the crops.
WAFF talked to Randall Vaden who has been farming for more than a decade.
“Of course the weather is one of the biggest variables in farming. It’s impacting our yields and bottom line, said Vaden”
Vaden says farmers are trying their hardest to pick cucumbers, corn, squash, cotton, and zucchini right away.
Vaden says he can't beat the heat but he's rolling with the punches.
Vaden says they if they don’t get some rain soon farmers will lose a lot of crops, but he will continue to find ways to work around mother nature.
