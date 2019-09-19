Huntsville nonprofit to make 1,000 lunches daily for kids in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville nonprofit is kicking off a mission that will serve hope and warm meals to thousands of kids a day.
Serving Hope and Cyn Shea’s restaurant in Huntsville held an event Wednesday for a new initiative they’re starting with Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama.
Every night they will prepare 1,000 meals to deliver as lunches at the 19 Boys & Girls Clubs centers across north Alabama.
Plus, the Serving Hope students get involved too. They will help assemble these meals each night.
“They are children who go to the Boys & Girls Club after school. We will also be doing the summer program. And some of them, this may be the only meal they get. So our focus was to bring in local vendors and local farmers and partner with everyone that’s in the community to provide healthy lunches and exposure to new and different and healthy foods for the children," said Robin Gilbert, director of communications for Serving Hope.
They will begin delivering meals Oct. 1.
You can call Cyn Shea’s if you’d like to volunteer.
