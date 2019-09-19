Developments coming to Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Big developments are expected to come to the city of Madison!
Currently under construction is a new apartment complex - The Avenue Madison - located on Sullivan Street near Short Street.
This isn’t the only new amenity the city is looking to build.
Developers of The Avenue Madison are also known for a similar area in Downtown Huntsville - The Avenue - where residents have access to places like The Moon Bakeshop, Zoom Indoor Cycling and Wheelhouse Salon.
People are hopeful The Avenue Madison will likewise bring a wave of new amenities.
“We’ve been watching the development go from the ground up, and so it’s been pretty cool over the course of many months just seeing the development take rise," says Pat Underwood, an employee of Madison. “We both have been talking about the growth and the added apartments and shops, bringing more people, and just the overall growth of Sullivan Street here."
The project is expected to be completed in summer of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.