Decatur’s 3M plant to stop manufacturing polymer product

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Decatur’s 3M plant has decided to “idle” manufacturing of a product at it’s 3M plant in Decatur. According to a company spokesperson the company is halting production of a fluoropolymer. According to David Whiteside with the Tennessee Riverkeepers the fluoropolymer manufacturing process results in PFAS chemical runoff.
According to the EPA PFAS chemicals can cause cancer.
On Thursday morning 3M released a statement they shared this week with their employees, local and state officials as well as ADEM and EPA.
3M also began testing three former Morgan County landfills for PFAS chemicals earlier this summer.
In April, the 3M Decatur plant admitted in a letter to the EPA that it violated a federal toxic substance law by releasing illegal chemicals into the Tennessee River.
The letter was sent to the Environmental Protection Agency on April, 3, 2019, in it 3M admits to the non-compliance of a 2009 update to the Toxic Substances Control Act.
3M’s letter to the EPA did not address how long the company had been releasing the chemicals into the Tennessee River. The letter does say the company has now ceased production and release of FBSA and FBSEE. The letter also requests a meeting with the EPA to discuss the violation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.