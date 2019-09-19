DA: Lauderdale County woman went to ex-husband’s home with intent to kill

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County woman charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting and killing her ex-husband was in court Thursday.
The judge advised Peggy Sue Hall on her charges, and she was appointed an attorney.
Hall, 54, is being held without bond in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Authorities say they found Randell Bobo dead inside his home on County Road 130 after suffering gunshot wounds.
They say Hall did not confess, however, there was enough evidence to bring charges.
“So the capital murder change in this case is a burglary in the first degree which means she entered a a dwelling with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill somebody and then they add the capital charges is that she killed the victim,” said Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.
