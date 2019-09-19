Crime Stoppers: ‘Porch pirate’ hits south Huntsville neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many of you are putting in those doorbell cameras for safety and security. Those cameras can be very useful since they’re giving police the evidence they need to track down porch pirates.
Not long after the mail carrier dropped off a package at a front door on Breckenridge Drive, someone snatched it and slipped away.
Huntsville police say other packages were swiped in the same neighborhood around Aug. 23.
If you can help identify this “porch pirate,” please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, jeans and moccasin-type shoes.
