Cooler and drier air lasting through the week

A brush of Fall has entered North Alabama today. Humidity is lowered and temperatures are knocked down a bit from a backdoor cold front that has passed. Temperatures will be closer to average today, peaking into the upper 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day, but no rain due to the lower humidity.
The latest Drought Monitor came out today, and it shows that most of North Alabama is abnormally dry, with a for most of Jackson County and a portion of Marshall County. Conditions stay dry for the rest of this week. The next chance for rain does not come until Monday as a cold front approaches. Chances for rain Monday and Tuesday are slim, and will likely do nothing to alleviate the parched conditions for the Tennessee Valley.
After most of September’s highs peaking in the 90s, it looks like 80s will be hanging around for the next few days. Temperatures will still be above average as the first day of Fall approaches, but the mornings will be pleasant with the days starting off in the low to mid-60s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.