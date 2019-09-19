“Cooler” air to close out the week!

A back door cold front, which we call a wedge, is pushing in from the east with some breezy east winds. This will bring in some slightly “cooler” temperatures for the middle of the day today with low humidity as well. While temperatures will be much cooler than what we have seen recently with highs in the upper 90s, we will still be above normal into the upper 80s for much of the Valley. Our normal temperature for today’s date is 84-degrees. We will continue to stay dry out there today, which has also been the trend through the month of September. Because of the dry stretch of weather and high winds today, we will have high fire danger today. Gusts from the east-southeast today will be between 10 to 20 mph!