Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announces she has lung cancer

Within the past few weeks, during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a spot on my lung that was unusual. Additional tests confirmed that this was, indeed, a tiny, isolated malignancy. The good news is I am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable.The better news is Alabama is home to some of the world’s leading physicians. My team of doctors have assured me this treatment has a very high rate of success and will have a minimal impact on my schedule.