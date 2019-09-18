Wildfire risk heightened in Alabama right now

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Forestry Commission says it’s battled almost 200 wildfires in just the last month.
No rain, high heat and winds mean even a cigarette butt can cause some damage. The bottom line is local weather conditions are creating the perfect storm, so much so that the Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a fire danger advisory for Alabama’s 67 counties.
If you’re driving on Intestate 565 west near County Line Road, look to your right. You’ll see scorched earth, patches of burnt grass hopscotched along the side of the road.
“The wind will actually pick it up while it’s burning and move it to another location. It can travel a lot further than what you think. It can actually be an amber floating through the air. It can float several hundred yards," said Capt. Frank McKenzie of Huntsville Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters says it likely started from a cigarette butt Monday night and spread quickly. Flames got up to five feet high, aided by the weather.
“Wind, also your temperatures, your dryness. also a big thing is humidity," said McKenize.
WAFF 48′s First Alert weather team says we’re 1.66 inches short on rain since the beginning of the month.
These are conditions the Alabama Forestry Commission says it’s seen before during a series of fires in 2016.
“I’ve been working almost 15 years now, and that was by far the most series fire conditions I’ve ever seen," said Michael Williams of the Alabama Forestry Commission.
To avoid catastrophe, he has some straight forward advice: Don’t start fires.
It’s important to note that burning anything in Huntsville is illegal.
