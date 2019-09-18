TBI issues alert for missing Haywood County teen

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a child they believe is in danger.
Gregory Shelton was last seen at his home in Haywood County.
Investigators said Shelton, 16, has a medical condition and does not have his medication.
He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a black hoodie with the word "CALI" on it, black socks and black Nike sandals.
It’s unsure where Shelton may have headed. If you know where he may be, call Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-2112 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
