Prosecutors asking for probation to be revoked for Alabama Shakes drummer

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Limestone County prosecutors want the drummer of the band “Alabama Shakes” to serve jail time after his most recent arrest.
Steven Johnson was arrested on Sunday, accused of violating a protection order and showing up to his ex-wife’s home and banging down her door last month.
Johnson was charged back in April for criminal mischief and was supposed to serve 90 days under probation.
After the new arrest, prosecutors tell our news partners at the Decatur Daily that suspended sentence should be revoked.
