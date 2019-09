HELP ID: On 9/12, at approximately 2:45 PM, the DPD responded to a local business on 6th AVE SE, in reference to an indecent exposure call.



The suspect was exposing himself inside the business.



Have info? Contact Det. Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov. pic.twitter.com/uEQ3GVByvO