Multiple arrests made after series of statutory rapes on JSU campus

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Law enforcement officers confirm they’ve made arrests in a series of statutory rapes involving two victims on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
Commander Allen George with the Seventh Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Task Force says nine men have been charged with second-degree rape. The men range in age from 18 to 22 and are from Anniston, Jacksonville, and as far away as Centre and Guntersville.
Others may be arrested in the near future.
The men have been freed on bond from the Calhoun County Jail.
ORIGINAL: On September 11, a series of six reported statutory rapes that had taken place since the first of the year were made public . They appear to have been reported that day.
Allen George, who is with the Seventh Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Task Force, says his agency was called in to investigate one particular case by the Jacksonville Police.
George says his agency became aware of the other incidents and began investigating them, as well.
The on-campus incidents took place at Meehan Hall, Sparkman Hall, Dixon Hall, and one in the parking lot of Rowe Hall. The off-campus incident took place on Mountain Street.
George wouldn’t go into detail on victims or suspects, but said his agency is not searching for a serial rapist or additional suspects and the students are not in any danger.
JSU counsel Sam Monk, a retired circuit judge, says JSU Police are assisting in the investigation and the university administration is fully cooperating. He says no further information will be released at this time, due to privacy laws.
The university released the following statement about the investigation:
“We are aware of an ongoing investigation by another agency. The university police is assisting with the investigation. The university is fully cooperating. No more statements will be made at this time due to privacy laws. There is no risk to our students. The investigation is ongoing.”
