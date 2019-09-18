Mother says Huntsville apartment complex took advantage of teen son, won’t give money back

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville teen is stuck between his legal rights and money he feels an apartment complex is illegally keeping.
Jaden Austin, 18, applied for an apartment with his 19-year-old friend in August at Stadium Apartments. The pair individually paid $25.
Days later, Austin says he returned to the complex to fill out the leasing agreement and pay the necessary fees -- a $50 security deposit and a non-refundable $250 administrative turnover fee. He says the leading agent advised he would need his roommate, the 19-year-old, to come back and sign the lease before it was final.
Austin and his roommate ultimately decided against moving into the complex. When he returned to collect his fees, he says the complex told him no.
In Alabama, to rent an apartment, or sign a contract, you must be 19 years old. Austin says at no point did anyone question his age despite showing his ID several times.
WAFF 48 News went by the complex Tuesday to find out why an 18-year-old would allowed to sign a lease and why he wasn’t allowed a refund.
The property manager told our crews that he would not address the money issue but did say the company never completed the paperwork so they’re not at fault.
Attorneys with Legal Services Alabama say, even so, money was exchanged.
“They can’t hide behind the fact that they claim there is or isn’t a contract," explained Michael Forton, an attorney with Legal Services Alabama. "If there isn’t a contract, they’re saying they didn’t sign it and they just took some money from a kid then there is not valid reason for them to hold it.”
“My son is being taken advantage of and any other teen that’s out there trying to get an apartment, know that people will try to take advantage of you," said the teens mother, Tanisha Austin.
Austin’s family say their next course of action is to contact an attorney. Legal Services Alabama representatives say these type of cases are typically worked out between the parties or in small claims court.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.