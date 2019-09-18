More 90s today with high fire danger

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another comfortable start to the day with clear skies and good visibility. Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs in the middle 90s and low humidity.
Clear skies stay in place this evening with lows falling into the middle 60s. A backdoor cold front or wedge will slide in from Georgia and will finally knock down temperatures into the middle 80s, humidity will be low and winds can occasionally gust over 20 mph.
The dry conditions, low humidity and breezy winds will cause high fire danger across areas of North Alabama over the next few days, extreme caution should be used.
Temperatures stay seasonal for Friday and Saturday with no chances for rain in the afternoon. The cooler and drier air will retreat east by Sunday with highs bouncing back into the 90s.
Highs stay in the low to middle 90s for early next week with inly slight chances for rain by midweek. The Autumnal Equinox will be 2:50 AM CDT on Monday, September 23rd.
