Man charged with capital murder in shooting death of Tuscaloosa police officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials in Tuscaloosa County have arrested and charged a man they say shot and killed a Tuscaloosa police officer early Monday evening.
20-year-old Luther Bernard Watkins has been arrested and charged with capital murder and no bond. He is currently being medically treated for injuries he received during the incident.
Watkins is accused of killing Officer Dornell Cousette Monday while he was attempting to arrest him on active robbery warrants.
Officials say Cousette drove by a residence Monday and observed Watkins in the front yard. Watkins then fled the yard and ran into the house. Cousette then exited his vehicle, identified himself, and followed Watkins into the residence.
That’s when gunfire was exchanged. Both Cousette and Watkins were hit. Even though Watkins was injured, he fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody at another location a short time later.
Police and medical teams responded quickly and Cousette was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.
Investigators with multiple agencies, including the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, are taking the lead on this case. Their investigation continues.
