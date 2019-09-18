Madison County Commission passes $59M budget

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, members of the Madison County Commission passed one of the largest budgets in the county’s history.
The Madison County Commission agreed to spend $59 million in the new fiscal year.
Fifty-six percent of that will go to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re looking at everything from upgrades to computer systems, upgrading the jail management systems, and the Madison County Metro Jail, additional vehicles for the sheriff’s department,” said Commission Chairman Dale Strong.
Another big portion of the budget includes $13 million to build the massive service center on North Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue. The new facility will be home to the tax assessor, tax collector, license director, probate judge, sales tax and voter registration offices.
“We’re fixing to build a 60,000-square foot building that has almost 400 parking places in close proximity. People don’t mind driving a couple of extra miles, but when they get there, they want to make sure they can do their business and that’s what we’re fixing to insure," said Strong.
Money for road and bridge repairs and improvements are also included in the approved budget.
“$4 million dollars for additional paving on top of the normal paving budget. This will include additional paving from the gas tax that was approved in Montgomery. Those $4 million will be spent on paving, class A reflective striping, reflectors, also guardrails," said Strong.
Strong says another big expense of this year’s budget is the 3 percent pay raise a lot of Madison County employees will be receiving.
The new budget is almost $2 million dollars more than last year’s budget.
Strong says the money is needed to keep up with the county’s growth.
