Jackson County courthouse closed following shooting
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 18, 2019 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 11:19 AM

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - The Jackson County courthouse closed on Wednesday morning following a shooting.

Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey tells us a man walked into the courthouse with a gun.

At this time, the Guffey doesn’t know who shot who or the severity of injuries. Guffey ordered the courthouse to be put on lockdown and cleared out.

Scottsboro Fire Department Chief Gene Necklaus says one person was flown to a hospital.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, ABI will investigate.

