Homeless man arrested for cashing check that turned out to be counterfeit in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) - Hartselle police are warning you about a growing scam that preys on some of the most vulnerable people, the homeless and seniors.
On Tuesday afternoon, Hartselle police were called to Bank Independent in Hartselle to investigate a counterfeit check for more than $2,000.
Investigators tell us police stopped 22-year-old Gabriel Williams, and after talking with him, they believed there was more to the story.
Investigators say, Williams a homeless man from Birmingham told police a group of people approached him and told him that he could earn a couple hundred dollars if he went with them to Morgan County to cash the check.
Hartselle police say this type of scheme has become popular over the years and scammers often prey on the homeless.
They say there are indicators that you should be aware of when it comes to this scam.
First, scammers tend to prey on the homeless people and seniors. Second, the scammers are usually from out of town with out of town checks.
Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a forged instrument. His bond was set at $1,000.
