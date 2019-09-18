Hatton Elementary STEM program receives $34K grant

From left, Hatton Elementary Principal Paula Young and Colbert County Superintendent Gale Satchel accept a check for $34K from Steve Bono, TVA's senior vice-president of nuclear operations. (Source: Times Daily)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 17, 2019 at 9:09 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 9:09 PM

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County school’s STEM program got a big boost. Browns Ferry granted $34,000 to Hatton Elementary School through the Partners in Education Program.

That’s according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Hatton Elementary School students will get to learn using virtual goggles, Chromebooks, as well as new equipment for physical education and arts.

This is the third and final installment of the grant.

Last year’s grant enabled the school to buy 3-D printers, robots and a green screen so students could do broadcasting.

