Hatton Elementary STEM program receives $34K grant

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County school’s STEM program got a big boost. Browns Ferry granted $34,000 to Hatton Elementary School through the Partners in Education Program.
Hatton Elementary School students will get to learn using virtual goggles, Chromebooks, as well as new equipment for physical education and arts.
This is the third and final installment of the grant.
Last year’s grant enabled the school to buy 3-D printers, robots and a green screen so students could do broadcasting.
