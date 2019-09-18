Decatur police searching for shooting suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has an active warrant for a shooting suspect.
Bryant Swoopes is wanted on a charge of first-degree assault.
Police say Swoopes shot an acquaintance at Parkway Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.
The victim sustained injuries to his leg and was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
If anyone has information on Swoopes, please notify detective Sean Mukaddam immediately at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
