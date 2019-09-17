West Limestone and East Limestone named Schools of Distinction

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 17, 2019 at 7:10 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 7:27 AM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - West Limestone and East Limestone high schools were recently named “A plus College Ready Schools of Distinction.”

This year all six Limestone County high schools are part of the A plus Ready program.

According to our partners at the Athens News Courier this program provides training for educators, stipends for Advanced Placement teachers and incentives for students.

Ardmore High School earning its own title as a School of Excellence.

