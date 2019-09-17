UAH students could cash in on Lockheed Martin announcement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The missiles of the future are being developed in the Valley, but it’s the workers of the near future that will be able to cash in.
Monday, Lockheed Martin announced it would be bringing 200 jobs to Huntsville and 72 to Courtland to build new hypersonic weapons, and UAH students are in line.
UAH research professor Dr. Steven Messervy oversees a team of students researching those weapons on the Redstone Arsenal.
The work is so hands on and confidential, WAFF couldn’t come to the onsite labs.
“If we can get them some experience with what they’re interested in doing and when they come to graduate they’ll have some experience plus the schooling it comes with it," Messervy said.
The students are tasked with testing how the rockets will hold up in the atmosphere. UAH Senior Daniel Aiken said the job security is nice, but he enjoys the challenge.
“There aren’t answers we can look up in a book, we have to find the answers and figure out how to get to those answers,” he said.
Aiken and his colleagues are graduating in December.
The jobs in the Valley will be phased in over the next three years.
