Police officer in critical condition, suspect in custody after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An official with the Tuscaloosa Police Department says one of their officers was shot Monday in the western part of the city.
We’re told the incident happened at the intersection of Short 17th Street and 33rd Avenue.
A source tells us the officer is in critical condition and according to a tweet from U.S. Attorney Jay Town, the currently unidentified officer “now fights for life.”
In a tweet from the city of Tuscaloosa, they confirm the suspect in the officer-involved shooting is in custody and there is no further threat to the community.
Officials with the police department are expected to hold a press conference around 9:45 p.m. We’ll update this story as more information is made available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.