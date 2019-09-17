Oakwood University choir raises over $11K at benefit concert for bus crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than $11,000 was raised for Oakwood University’s choir at Sunday’s “Beauty Out of Ashes” benefit concert.
The award-winning Aeolians survived a fiery bus crash during the group’s trip to San Francisco on May 4. The money raised will help them replace what they lost.
The benefit concert featured musicians from area schools, churches, community groups and professional ensembles.
More money could be coming in for the choir as a result of this concert.
