New storm shelter to open in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new storm shelter is opening in Madison County just weeks before Alabama’s fall severe weather season.
It’s taken about two years, but the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department now has a storm shelter that’s big enough for 90 people.
Members of the volunteer fire department have the keys and are responsible for opening this storm shelter.
There are three rows of benches where people seeking shelter can sit or stand. There’s a bathroom, lights and a fan.
“We have the two options for the electricity. One, you have your standard electricity running off the electrical system, and then we have a generator in the back in case something goes wrong. We’ll keep the fans going, we’re looking at putting a TV in there at some point so people inside will have a visual when something is coming and when it’s clear. So they’ll be able to handle that,” said Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver.
The new storm shelter is located behind the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department, and Vandiver says it’s in the perfect location.
"We’ve done a good. I think of building this and getting it built and accessible to the parking lots. We have a great big parking lot for people to park at and get to us. That was one of the requirements for me, we had to have it in a place where everybody could park and get there,” said Vandiver.
The storm shelter cost $90,000, and most of the money came from federal and state grants.
Although it’s complete, there’s one final piece of red tape before you can sit or stand in this storm shelter.
“Trying to finish up the paperwork right now, get that done where we can legally be open and legally be used for a storm,” said Vandiver.
Vandiver says his next step is to get grant money so storm shelters just like this one can be built in Monrovia and Toney.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.