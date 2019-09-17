New certificate program, paid internships at Drake State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new partnership aims to put students to work in north Alabama.
It pairs Frank Williams dealerships with Drake State Community & Technical College for a two-year program.
This path gives students the option of an additional certification, which can help students find a job immediately after graduation.
Through this program, students will graduate with a general technician degree as well as a brand certification for Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Subaru.
The dealerships will also offer paid internships and direct placement opportunities to students of Drake State.
