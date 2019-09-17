Muscle Shoals educator selected for Galapagos expedition

Muscle Shoals educator selected for Galapagos expedition
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 17, 2019 at 6:48 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 7:28 AM

MUSCLE SHOALS (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals High School science teacher has been selected to take an expedition to the Galapagos Islands!

Kathy Eldridge was selected as a Grosvenor Teacher Alumni Fellow, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Eldridge, teaches zoology, biology and environmental science.

There she will be immersed in bio-diversity and study some of the world’s most unique animals, allowing her to bring a unique perspective back to her classroom in Muscle Shoals!

Read more at Times Daily.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.