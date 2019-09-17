Muscle Shoals educator selected for Galapagos expedition

MUSCLE SHOALS (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals High School science teacher has been selected to take an expedition to the Galapagos Islands!
Kathy Eldridge was selected as a Grosvenor Teacher Alumni Fellow, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
Eldridge, teaches zoology, biology and environmental science.
There she will be immersed in bio-diversity and study some of the world’s most unique animals, allowing her to bring a unique perspective back to her classroom in Muscle Shoals!
