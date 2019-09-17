Man sought in failed riding mower theft in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County deputies are searching for this person of interest.
Deputies say a man tried to steal a riding mower in Fort Payne, but it didn’t work.
It happened at about 5:30 a.m. Sept. 9. Deputies say he tried to cut the fence at Ag-Pro to make an opening, but he couldn’t get the mower out.
Video posted on the department’s Facebook page shows him riding the mower across the yard.
If you know anything about this attempted theft, contact deputies at 256-304-0458.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.