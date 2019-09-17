Madison police spend Tuesday morning talking to residents

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department talked to Dunkin’ Donuts customers as they went through the drive thru Tuesday morning.
“We end up making some relationships and that’s what’s really important in law enforcement these days is to build some trust," said Madison Police Chief David Jerigan.
Officers passed out pamphlets to people in the drive thru.
Captain John Stringer said the pamphlets had useful numbers for people to call for all of the different services the Madison Police Department offers.
One person went to the Dunkin’ Donuts just to talk to the officers.
“I just wanted to stop by and thank our police officers for the job they do here in Madison," said Madison resident Jeff Wishik. "We are safe because of what they do and I don’t think we tell them enough.”
Stringer said all of these relationships they are building, lead to trust and a job well done.
“The true measure of our success as a law enforcement agency is not going to be how many citations we write, it’s not going to be how many people we put in jail," he said. "It’s going to be how many times we prevent those things from ever happening.”
The Madison County Police Department is also raising money for the Madison Police Foundation through a cornhole tournament on November 23, you can sign up on the foundation website.
The foundation is used to make donations to families of police officers that have been killed in the line of duty and the provides a $250,000 life insurance policy for each Madison police officer.
