Local drivers concerned about how Saudi Arabia attacks affect gas prices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The question on may local drivers’ minds is what impact will the Saudi Arabia oil field attacks have on gas prices in the Tennessee Valley.
We’re seeing more people in line to fill up at the pumps, but is it too early to be concerned?
Nobody wants to pay more for gasoline. But we all know prices fluctuate depending on what’s happening globally and at home. That’s why so many drivers say the next few days are uncertain.
Drivers like Brenda Booze say they’re already paying out more because of the state’s new gas tax. Now there’s a threat that prices will tick up following the weekend attack on major oil sites in Saudi Arabia.
“So what’s going on overseas could have a major impact. Yes, it will have a major impact. It always does," said Booze.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Alabama is around $2.22 per gallon. It’s a price most drivers say they don’t mind paying but worry that tensions in the Persian Gulf will impact their bottom line here at home.
“When you’re a single mom, trying to do what you do, what are you supposed to do?” said Amy Wallace, another Huntsville driver.
“It’s still a little early to tell exactly what the impact will be, but the general consensus is we’ll see a little bit of an increase in our gas prices in the coming weeks,” said Clay Ingram of AAA.
Price hikes often drive people to the pumps. Some out of fear, others trying to top off before prices go up. Many wonder if there is really a reason to panic or just take a wait-and-see approach.
WAFF 48 News took that question to Alabama A&M University’s school of business for an answer.
“At this point, I think the market is reacting to a jolt and it is temporary in my opinion," said economics professor Shahdad Naghshpour.
Even if the price does go up as much as 30 cents per gallon, Naghshpour says we’re still better off than we’ve been in the past.
“We’re still below the price we were six months ago. We’re not even halfway to the price we were in 2012,” he said.
AAA says the best advice during the next few days is not to panic because any spike won’t last long.
Right now, the national average gas price is $2.59 per gallon, according to AAA. The state average is lower at $2.25 per gallon.
Here’s a look at the latest gas prices here in the Tennessee Valley. If you fill up in Huntsville, you’ll pay an average of $2.27 per gallon. Decatur’s average is $2.22 per gallon. Folks in Florence are paying around $2.25 per gallon.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.