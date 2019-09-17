Limestone Co. Superintendent to be offered job with TN school system

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WAFF) - Limestone County Superintendent Dr. Tom Sisk will be offered a job as director of schools for the Bristol Tennessee School System according to the Bristol Herald Courier.
The Tennessee Newspaper reports that the Bristol Tennessee School Board voted unanimously to begin the process of offering Sisk the new position at a Monday night meeting.
Dr. Sisk tells WAFF 48 News he plans to accept the position once it’s officially offered.
WAFF has reached out to the Bristol Tennessee School Board for comment and is waiting to hear back.
