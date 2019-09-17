Law enforcement officers undergoing sniper training in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officers from across the Tennessee Valley and beyond are out in the field this week, learning about long-distance precision training. In other words, sniper training.
The training course is being hosted all week in Limestone County and brings officers out of the classroom and onto the range, giving them experience in hitting a target from up to 1,000 yards away.
A Limestone County deputy is hosting the class free of charge.
“Long-distance precision training is not readily available usually in this area, so we felt that there was a need and Sgt. Thrasher is putting this on, you know, on his own volition. And so it’s just to give these guys who may not have access to easy or local training to improving their long-distance skills, something that fortunately is not needed very often, but when it is, it’s critical.” said Stephen Young of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers from across north and central Alabama, as well as Tennessee and Mississippi, are in attendance at this week’s training.
