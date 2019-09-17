Jackson Co. man arrested for murder of his father

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Byron Keith Shirey of Dutton, AL was arrested Tuesday for the alleged 2017 murder of his father.
According to the Sheriff’s Office 58-year-old Byron Shirey killed his father, 78-year-old Charles Shirey, at a home on County Road 372 in Dutton in May of 2017. The Sheriff’s Office says Charles Shirey’s cause of death was blunt force trauma.
The Sheriff’s Office says that they’ve been investigating this case for two years and took it to a Jackson County Grand Jury who handed down an indictment for murder against Byron Shirey this month.
This is the first time investigators have released a cause of death, in 2017 they would only call this case a homicide.
Shirey is in the Jackson County jail on a bond of $250,000.
