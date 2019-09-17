Huntsville man convicted of federal gun and drug charges

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A 56-year-old Huntsville man was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, and illegal possession of oxycodone on Monday.
A federal jury convicted Robert Williams, Jr., on all three counts in his indictment.
Officials with the Department of Justice, say evidence presented at the trial showed that during the early morning hours of September 27, 2015, the Dothan Police Department saw Williams speeding on his motorcycle and performed a traffic stop.
While approaching the vehicle, the officer saw Williams pass a pack of cigarettes to his female passenger, who was riding on the back seat. Upon inspection, the officer discovered that the pack contained a small amount of cocaine and two oxycodone pills.
The officer also discovered that Williams had a handgun in his waistband. William’s sentencing hearing will take place in the next few months and he faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.
The Dothan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated this case, with assistance from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
