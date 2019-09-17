Highs near 100° today with some relief in sight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fair skies and another warm start to the day with plenty of sunshine quickly warming our temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. There is a very isolated chance of seeing a pop-up rain shower but nearly everyone will stay dry this afternoon.
Clear skies remain in place overnight with low temps falling into the upper 60s. More sunshine is expected on Wednesday with temperatures warming into the low to middle 90s, humidity will remain on the low side with a northerly breeze.
A wedge or backdoor cold front will slide in on Thursday bringing breezy conditions to the area. This wedge will move in from the east and will likely bring cooler temperatures to areas west of I-65, unfortunately not everyone will see the cooler temps with highs staying near 90 degrees for our western counties.
Dry conditions will stay in place and our drought conditions will likely worsen over the next several days and fire danger will remain high. No big changes for the weekend with highs back near 90 degrees. Rain chances increase just slightly for next week.
