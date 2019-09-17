Health officials confirm UAH outbreak was norovirus

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 17, 2019 at 5:10 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 5:10 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State health officials confirm the University of Alabama in Huntsville students who recently got sick tested positive for norovirus.

Alabama Department of Public Health officials say multiple students tested positive after many reported the sudden onset of diarrhea and vomiting.

It appears the outbreak reached its peak on Monday and Tuesday of last week.

The number of people infected at its peak was between 49 and 60.

As of Monday, there were no new reports.

At this point, no one has pinpointed the source for the outbreak, but officials say on-campus dining facilities were tested and all had high health scores.

