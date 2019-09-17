Family remembers mother fatally shot following domestic altercation in Jackson County

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is behind bars in Jackson County following a domestic altercation that left his wife dead, according to sheriff’s deputies. Jeremiah Nix, 32, is being held in the Jackson County jail on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies found Candus Bowe, 31, dead inside a home on Poplar Street in Hollywood early Saturday morning. WAFF 48 News has learned Bowe is a mother of two young girls.
“We’re going to miss you," said an emotional Shannon Stahl. She and Bowe worked out together the past few months. "I hope that we can continue seeing her daughters -- seeing her face through her daughters.”
“We’re all just kind of still in shock over it," said Stahl.
A family member who did not want to be identified said she was “shocked” and “heartbroken” over the news, yet emphasized no one knows the entire story. “Nobody knows. I don’t know. We don’t know what’s going on in no way whatsoever.”
Nix was charged with murder and hasn’t spoken with his family since the weekend. His family had this message for him.
“I love you. A true love, a parents love is unconditional. It don’t make no difference what you do...you don’t quit loving. Whatever that’s went on, I can forgive him. I mean, it will be hard because of this situation but at the same time I can’t stop loving him.”
Nix now awaits his preliminary hearing.
