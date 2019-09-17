Family, authorities still seek answers to Robert Childers disappearance

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The Childers’ family continues to search for answers in the disappearance of Robert Childers.
Sunday marked the third anniversary of when he went missing. According to our partners at the Times Daily, law enforcement says this is still an open investigation.
Robert Childers was reported missing after he left his home on Lauderdale 141 in the Cloverdale community.
Sergeant Matt Horton says he plans to meet with the family this week about the case.
If you have any information on this case you are asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Read more at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.